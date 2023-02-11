PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

PUTKY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.