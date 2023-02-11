ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Down 0.3%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.68 and last traded at $54.22. 8,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 23,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YCS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 1,079.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000.

