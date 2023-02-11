ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UCYB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. 1,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

