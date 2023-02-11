PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.40 million-$71.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.78 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.30. 595,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,560. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. PROS’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PROS by 28.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PROS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PROS by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

