Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in January

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 4,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,734. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
