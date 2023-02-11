Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in January

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 4,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,734. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000.

