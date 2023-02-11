Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.