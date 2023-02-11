PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

Shares of PSK opened at C$22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

