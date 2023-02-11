PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PREKF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.