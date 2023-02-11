Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Price Performance

Shares of MOTNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 163,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,339. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

