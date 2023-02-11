Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the January 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

POAHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($139.78) to €134.00 ($144.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of POAHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 398,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

