Polymesh (POLYX) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Polymesh has a market cap of $96.68 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00434074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,277.14 or 0.28753845 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18444062 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $6,779,188.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

