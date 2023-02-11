Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Po.et (POE) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Po.et has a market cap of $68,124.15 and approximately $0.19 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00432295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,204.54 or 0.28635823 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

