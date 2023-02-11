Pirate Chain Market Cap Reaches $72.21 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.21 million and $96,513.16 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00201847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.