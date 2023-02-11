Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $67.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 171.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

