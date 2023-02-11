Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Weatherford International Stock Performance
Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $67.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.