Piper Sandler Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $21.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,801. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.