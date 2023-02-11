Piper Sandler Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $21.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,801. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

