Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 108,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,345. Pintec Technology has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pintec Technology (PT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.