Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 108,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,345. Pintec Technology has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

