Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 868 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.7 %

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

NYSE COP opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

