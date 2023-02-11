Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $370.99 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $499.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.29 and a 200 day moving average of $346.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.