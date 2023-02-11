Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 311,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,653,037 shares of company stock worth $110,612,294 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $371.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.06 and a 200-day moving average of $344.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

