Pi Financial Increases Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$2.95

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.95 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 target price on Amex Exploration and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Amex Exploration stock opened at C$1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84. Amex Exploration has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.16 million and a PE ratio of -144.55.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.