Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $127.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

