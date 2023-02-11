Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $102.36. 3,660,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.