Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $102.36. 3,660,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

