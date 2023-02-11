Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-6.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,543. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after buying an additional 852,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,202,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.