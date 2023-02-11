Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.37 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,543. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

