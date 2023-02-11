Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.