PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

ISD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.