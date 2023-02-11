PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
