Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Shares Up 2.9%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.99. 28,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 37,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

