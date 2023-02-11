PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.49). Approximately 185,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 970,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.50).

PetroTal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

