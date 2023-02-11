Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.68-$1.69 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 241,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 661,149 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

