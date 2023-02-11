PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.70. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 27,032 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.43.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

