Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $877.54 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001056 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002680 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015671 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000145 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
