Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 6th

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 79.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,654,283.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

