Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,479,000 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the January 15th total of 2,878,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.7 days.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Parkland has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

