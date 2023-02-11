Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Palfinger Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PLFRY remained flat at $29.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Palfinger has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.

About Palfinger

Further Reading

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

