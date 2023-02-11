Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Palfinger Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PLFRY remained flat at $29.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Palfinger has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.
