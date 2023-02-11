Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.59 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.
Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.