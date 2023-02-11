Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.59 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.