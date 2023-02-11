Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) PT Lowered to GBX 400 at Barclays

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 420 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 460 ($5.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTC ONTTF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.