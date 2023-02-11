Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 64,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $18.83.
Otsuka Company Profile
