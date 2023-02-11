Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Osmosis has a market cap of $495.81 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Osmosis has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars.

