OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,275 shares of company stock valued at $153,519 over the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.