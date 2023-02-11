O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $35.75-$36.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY23 guidance to $35.75-36.25 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $825.32. The stock had a trading volume of 674,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,102. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $853.69.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $491,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $266,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $204,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

