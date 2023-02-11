O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $853.69.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $825.32 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.77.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 246.78% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.