Oppenheimer Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.05. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

