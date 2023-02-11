Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.94 million-$200.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.2 %

ONTO stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 410,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

