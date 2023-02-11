onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cowen

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of ON opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

