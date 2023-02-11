Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 44,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

