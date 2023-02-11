Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,123,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,220 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

