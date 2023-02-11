Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NBB remained flat at $16.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,896. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
