Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBB remained flat at $16.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,896. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

