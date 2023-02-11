Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 329.6% from the January 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.45.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

