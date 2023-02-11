Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 329.6% from the January 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.45.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
