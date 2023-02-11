NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 572.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NSK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPSKY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NSK has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

