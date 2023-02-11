NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($50.54) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $21.43 on Friday. NN Group has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.